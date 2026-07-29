Suicide Squad Remains Jared Leto’s Last Box Office Winner (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Jared Leto is one of Hollywood’s most unconventional actors. He has built a reputation as a transformational method actor who prefers playing physically and emotionally demanding roles rather than playing conventional leading men. Leto also has one of the most polarizing in the industry, marked by an Oscar-winning peak but an inconsistent commercial record in recent years. His DC movie Suicide Squad remains the most profitable of the last decade, and we are reminiscing about that success amid Masters of the Universe’s disastrous fall at the box office.

He won the Oscar for his supporting role in the movie Dallas Buyers Club. His last few films were box-office disasters. Last year, it was Tron: Ares, and this year, it is Masters of the Universe. However, he has an illustrious career, and some of his best performances are in Dallas Buyers Club, Requiem for a Dream, Blade Runner 2049, and a few more.

Suicide Squad at the worldwide box office

Suicide Squad was released in 2016 and is based on the DC Comics anti-hero team, the Suicide Squad. Jared Leto appears as the Joker in the movie. It also won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 89th Academy Awards, becoming the only DCEU movie to have won an Academy Award. According to Box Office Mojo, Suicide Squad collected $749.2 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.

Box office summary

Domestic – $325.1 million

International – $424.1 million

Worldwide – $749.2 million

Suicide Squad still has the best return in the last decade

The box office database further revealed that it was made on a $175 million budget and raked in 328.1% more than that budget. Its break-even target was $437.5 million, and it has recorded $311.7 million in gains over the break-even collections. Therefore, it was a big success at the box office. After that, neither Morbius, Tron: Ares, nor Masters of the Universe became financial successes.

Masters of the Universe collected just $113.7 million worldwide against a $170 million budget, and it is already available on its streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. There is no further news about his upcoming ventures.

Meanwhile, he has landed in hot water as he has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Jared Leto has come under renewed scrutiny after the BBC documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret brought fresh sexual misconduct allegations to light. According to the documentary, ten women recounted their alleged experiences with the actor from 2002 to 2016, with nine choosing to speak publicly for the first time.

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