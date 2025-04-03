Jared Leto has been in Hollywood for decades, playing everything from real-life criminals to rock stars and, yes, even comic book villains. But despite his versatility, one of his most financially successful films was also one of his biggest failures.

Alexander (2004) may have had an all-star cast, a legendary director, and a massive budget, but it bombed at the box office. And yet, somehow, it still ranked among Leto’s highest-grossing movies.

Before winning an Oscar, Leto was a My So-Called Life heartthrob. He thrived in dark roles, stealing scenes in Fight Club, American Psycho, and Requiem for a Dream, before Panic Room, Lord of War, and his wild Suicide Squad Joker.

Despite starring in both indie gems and blockbuster hits, Leto’s name was never a guaranteed box office draw. That was evident when he took on a role in a historical epic that turned out to be anything but legendary.

Directed by Oliver Stone, Alexander had everything going for it: Colin Farrell as the titular conqueror, Angelina Jolie as his mother, and Leto as his trusted companion, Hephaistion. The film reportedly cost a staggering $155M to produce, making it one of the most expensive movies of its time.

The problem? Audiences weren’t interested. Critics panned Alexander, and moviegoers largely ignored it. The film struggled to bring in $167M worldwide, barely covering its budget. In Hollywood terms, it was a flop.

But here’s the wild part: despite its failure, Alexander still ranked as one of Leto’s highest-grossing films. In fact, it was his fourth-biggest box office earner, right behind Blade Runner 2049, Panic Room, and the massively successful Suicide Squad.

Years after Alexander, Leto joined the world of Marvel movies with Morbius. Playing the titular “living vampire,” he stepped into Sony’s ever-expanding Spider-Man universe. With a production budget of roughly $80M, Morbius was a more financially cautious bet than the high-risk Alexander.

Leto was all in on the role, embracing the comic book world and teasing potential crossovers. Fans speculated about his character facing off against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man or even leading the long-rumored Sinister Six.

While Morbius didn’t win over critics, it opened up new doors for Leto’s Hollywood future. Just like Alexander, it proved that even a misfire could bring in big numbers, just maybe not in the way anyone expected.

Leto’s career has been anything but predictable. From historical epics to superhero flicks, he has seen both the highs and the lows of Hollywood. And if history has shown anything, it’s that even when a movie stumbles, it can still leave a mark on the box office charts.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Meryl Streep’s Dress Became Home To A Big Bug But She Didn’t Bat An Eye: “Forced Herself To Ignore It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News