In February this year, after Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced a devastating loss at the Super Bowl, he was gutted. Taylor Swift was there with him in all his highs and supported him through this massive low as well. After the American football season ended, they disappeared.

They were not spotted in the public eye, and fans were only aware of where they were, thanks to other fan sightings. This public-eye disappearance was quite important for the couple who needed it, and here’s everything we know about Taylor and Travis going on unwinding trips and low-key dates.

Why Did Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Disappear After Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss?

According to Life & Style Magazine, the pop star and the tight end needed this time away from the limelight to rest and recharge for the next phases of their careers. Taylor Swift has been enjoying some much-needed downtime ever since her exhausting Eras Tour wrapped in December. With the NFL in its off-season, it was time for Travis Kelce to join her in some unwinding.

Fans spotted them in Park City, Utah, on a dinner date in New York City, hangout sessions in Big Sky, Montana, and a restaurant in Portugal. The power couple has been het-setting worldwide in their off-time, raking in as much private time as possible. A source told the portal they “are still very much in love” and are “simply recharging their batteries” right now.

The insider continued, “Taylor’s been in rest-and-relaxation mode since she wrapped her Eras Tour in December. The plan has always been to enjoy the off-season with Travis by packing in a lot of travel.” The Super Bowl is always a lot of pressure so it was important for Travis Kelce to get a breather.

“Taylor surprised him with a super private trip” and which is why they have been spending the last couple of weeks chilling and trying a lot of different things including hitting the slopes and trying to blend in. “It helps that they can cover up their faces when they’re skiing,” the source said and added, “They love the anonymity,” which is always rare while working.

Travis Kelce has previously revealed that despite considering retirement, he is unwilling to leave on a sour note. He plans to get back into good shape so the Kansas City Chiefs can win the next Super Bowl, and he can leave on a big high. But while he is keeping fitness a priority, spending time with Taylor Swift is key to him because when the season begins, he will barely get to do so.

“More travel is on the books,” as per the source, including a trip to Europe in the summer before he leaves for training camp in July, and she starts work on her next album. “After such an intense year, they’re enjoying this time together,” the report concluded about the duo dating since summer 2023.

