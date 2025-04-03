Tom Hardy and Christopher Nolan, talk about a dream team! These two have teamed up for some epic films over the years, including Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk. Hardy’s got that perfect mix of gritty intensity and quiet charm, and Nolan knows how to make him shine in those mind-bending, action-packed roles. But after their last project together, fans have been wondering, will we see them team up again anytime soon?

Well, good news! Hardy is definitely open to working with Nolan again, and he’s all for it if the right project comes along. After all, Nolan’s been pretty busy since Dunkirk, directing Tenet (which didn’t exactly blow minds at the box office) and Oppenheimer (which swept up the Best Picture Oscar). Meanwhile, Hardy’s been doing his thing, starring in Venom: The Last Dance and working on projects like MobLand and Havoc this year. Could the duo reunite soon? Only time will tell!

Tom Hardy On Working With Christopher Nolan Again

Tom Hardy, the man who’s brought iconic characters to life in films like The Dark Knight Rises and Inception, is all in for another round with Christopher Nolan. During an interview with ScreenRant for his latest project, MobLand, Hardy shared his thoughts on teaming up with the genius director a fourth time. The actor revealed, “I’d love to work with Chris again, but you never know if he will or not.”

It’s clear that Hardy’s excited about the possibility, but there’s a bit of that classic Nolan mystery in the air, never quite knowing what the director has up his sleeve next. It’s no surprise that Hardy has such a strong connection with Nolan; after all, they’ve already worked together on some huge projects like Inception and Dunkirk. But with Nolan’s busy schedule, he’s working on The Odyssey right now, who knows when or if they’ll share the screen again. Fingers crossed!

What Is Tom Hardy’s MobLand All About?

MobLand is an American crime drama series created by Ronan Bennett, who’s writing the whole thing. It originally started as The Donovans, an origin story connected to the Ray Donovan universe, but then it was reworked into its own standalone series. So, no Ray Donovan connection here, just pure mob drama.

The series stars none other than Tom Hardy, who plays Harry Da Souza, a fixer for the powerful Harrigan crime family, led by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. You’ve got a London crime family at war with another mob, the Stevensons, and it’s all about survival and loyalty. Hardy’s character, Harry, is called in to protect the Harrigan family and handle their dirty work.

