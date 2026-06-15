Michael is on track to become the first biopic to cross the mega milestone at the worldwide box office. It is going after the global haul of Oppenheimer as the all-time highest-grossing biopic worldwide. The film is narrowing the gap between it and Christopher Nolan’s directorial work. It would achieve that feat worldwide next week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael inches closer to The Passion of the Christ at the North American box office

The King of Pop‘s biopic collected a solid $4.1 million on its 8th three-day weekend at the North American box office. Despite the digital release and the loss of 380 screens, it has declined by 46.1% from last weekend. In 8 weekends, the film has hit $362.8 million in North America, making it the all-time #72 highest-grossing movie at the North American box office.

Michael inches closer to the $950 million mark worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael has collected $17.1 million overseas in its 8th weekend. It has a solid hold at the overseas box office as well, dropping by 10.5% from last weekend. It is because of its strong run in Russia and Japan. The film’s international box office total is $569.4 million across 85 markets. In addition to the domestic total, the worldwide box office for the movie is $932.2 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $362.8 million

International – $569.4 million

Worldwide – $932.2 million

Edges closer to the global haul of Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer was released in 2023 and directed by Christopher Nolan. Based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II, the film won seven Oscars, including Best Director for Nolan.

The Christopher Nolan-helmed movie grossed $975.8 million worldwide, becoming the all-time highest-grossing biopic. Michael is less than $45 million away from surpassing the global haul of Oppenheimer to achieve the biggest biopic. It is tracking to earn between $1 billion and $1.05 billion globally, making it the first biopic to cross this global milestone. Michael was released on April 24.

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