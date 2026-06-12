Throughout his illustrious directorial career, Christopher Nolan has delivered multiple box-office hits. Among them, two films even surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office: The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. However, his previous directorial effort, Oppenheimer, missed the coveted milestone by just $24.2 million. And now, all eyes are on his next film, The Odyssey, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026, and whether the star-studded fantasy action film will be able to surpass the $1 billion mark.

While it remains to be seen whether The Odyssey can achieve that box office milestone, let’s take a look at the top five most expensive films directed by Christopher Nolan and find out which one among them delivered the best return relative to its budget.

Top 5 Most Expensive Films Directed By Christopher Nolan

Here is a list of the top five most expensive films directed by Christopher Nolan, along with their worldwide earnings (as per Box Office Mojo data) and estimated budgets.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012): Worldwide Total: $1.085 billion | Budget: $250 million Tenet (2020): Worldwide Total: $365.3 million | Budget: $205 million The Dark Knight (2008): Worldwide Total: $1.008 billion | Budget: $185 million Interstellar (2014): Worldwide Total: $774.7 million | Budget: $165 million Inception (2010): Worldwide Total: $839.8 million | Budget: $160 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

The Dark Knight: 5.45x Inception: 5.25x Interstellar: 4.70x The Dark Knight Rises: 4.34x Tenet: 1.78x

What These Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that the Christopher Nolan film that delivered the biggest return relative to its budget was The Dark Knight (5.45x), followed by Inception (5.25x) and Interstellar (4.70x). Now, industry observers will be eager to see how his next film, The Odyssey, performs in terms of this box office metric and whether it can crack the top-five earnings-to-budget list.

The Dark Knight Trailer

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