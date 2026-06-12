Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has delivered a fine blend of critically acclaimed films and massive box office hits over his prolific directorial career. Some of his highest-grossing films are Jurassic Park, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ready Player One, and War of the Worlds. His latest directorial effort, the alien-themed sci-fi film Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt in the lead, hit theaters on June 12, 2026. It currently holds a solid 82% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the other hand, Christopher Nolan is also regarded as one of the finest filmmakers. Several of his films, like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar, and Oppenheimer, have not only garnered widespread acclaim but have also gone on to become big box office hits. Cinephiles are now eagerly waiting for his next movie, The Odyssey, which is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

Now, let’s take a look at how much Disclosure Day would need to earn worldwide to surpass Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed sci-fi hit Interstellar at the global box office. First, let’s see how Interstellar performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Interstellar – Box Office Summary

North America: $203.2 million

International: $571.4 million

Worldwide: $774.6 million

Based on the above numbers, it is clear that Disclosure Day would need to earn more than $774.6 million to surpass Interstellar’s worldwide total.

According to a recent report by Deadline, the Steven Spielberg sci-fi film’s first day worldwide total is expected to be around $12 million. During its opening weekend, the film is tracking to earn more than $65 million worldwide, with approximately $35 million coming from the domestic market and the remaining $30 million from overseas markets.

Whether Disclosure Day will outgross Interstellar’s $774.6 million haul will depend on its actual opening weekend performance, its weekday and weekend holds over the next 5-6 weeks, and word-of-mouth among moviegoers. Moreover, it will also have to compete with Pixar’s eagerly anticipated animated comedy, Toy Story 5, which releases next week on June 19, 2026.

If Disclosure Day manages to capitalize on its strengths and overcome the above-mentioned hurdles, it has the potential to outgross Interstellar. Having said that, the film’s long-term box office performance will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Christopher Nolan At The Worldwide Box Office: How Much The Odyssey Needs To Earn To Take His Career Gross Beyond The $7 Billion Milestone

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