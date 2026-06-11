David Frankel’s comedy-drama sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is on the verge of completing six weeks in theaters. In terms of raw worldwide gross, it has turned out to be a much bigger box office success compared to the original film. With a current worldwide total of $664.4 million, the sequel is ahead of the 2006 film’s $326.6 million global earnings, as per Box Office Mojo, by a significant margin of $337.8 million. However, since the first film was made on a $35 million budget, it earned 9.3x its budget, compared to the sequel’s 6.6x return over its $100 million budget.

As of now, The Devil Wears Prada 2 comfortably ranks among the top 200 highest-grossing films of all time at the worldwide box office. In doing so, it has recently overtaken the global earnings of several popular hits like Justice League ($661.3 million), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald ($655.8 million), and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl ($654.3 million).

And now, the sequel is closing in on the worldwide total of the blockbuster animated sequel, Kung Fu Panda 2. Keep scrolling to see how much more The Devil Wears Prada 2 needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs. Kung Fu Panda 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $215.8 million

International: $448.6 million

Worldwide: $664.4 million

Kung Fu Panda 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $165.2 million

International: $500.4 million

Worldwide: $665.7 million

What The Numbers Indicate

Based on the figures above, it is clear that although The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already ahead of Kung Fu Panda 2 domestically, it needs to earn more than $1.3 million to surpass the animated film’s worldwide total. Despite the fact that the star-studded comedy-drama is in the later stages of its theatrical run, it is expected to close this $1.3 million gap and outgross the animated sequel. That said, the film’s final box office total will become clear as it continues its theatrical run in the coming weeks.

What’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 About?

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel follows Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digitally dominated media world. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must face new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and try to keep the magazine in business. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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