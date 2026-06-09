The Devil Wears Prada 2 is still alive at the box office, earning decent numbers against the odds. It has a stronger hold on international markets than on North American markets. The film crossed the $650 million milestone worldwide. It has also surpassed the global haul of DC’s biggest team-up movie, Justice League. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The fashion sequel collected $2.8 million at the North American box office in its 6th weekend. It dropped 52.6% from last weekend at the domestic box office, despite losing 850 theaters in the region. Therefore, the movie has reached $214.9 million at the North American box office. It is the 4th-highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 crossed the $650 million milestone worldwide.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 missed the $450 million milestone overseas by a narrow margin this weekend. The international total of the movie has reached $448.6 million, and, combined with the domestic total of $214.9 million, the worldwide collection has reached $663.5 million. It is tracking to earn between $670 million and $700 million worldwide in its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $214.9 million

International – $448.6 million

Worldwide – $663.5 million

The Devil Wears Prada 2 surpassed Justice League worldwide.

Justice League was released in 2017 and was directed by Zack Snyder, featuring an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons. It is reportedly one of the most expensive films ever made, but failed to break even at the box office.

Justice League collected $661.3 million at the worldwide box office. According to the box office database, the Anne Hathaway starrer has surpassed the global haul of Justice League with a much bigger budget. This shows that a well-executed film performs better than multi-starrer superhero movies.

It could beat the worldwide haul of Mamma Mia! as the all-time highest-grossing movie of Meryl Streep. The Devil Wears Prada 2 surpassed Pegasus 3 to become the 4th-highest-grossing film of the year. The Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep starrer fashion sequel was released on May 1.

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