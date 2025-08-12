Henry Cavill is undeniably one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He’s portrayed iconic roles like Superman in the DCEU, Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes in the Enola Holmes films. He even made a memorable Wolverine cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. Despite all this, fans continue to campaign for him to become the next James Bond—a role he was once considered for.

Cavill had earlier auditioned for Bond but was rejected due to his younger age. He has also expressed his willingness to play the role. However, Agent 007 or any of his other characters is not Henry Cavill‘s dream role. Instead, he wants to bring one of the biggest figures of human history on-screen: Alexander the Great.

Henry Cavill Wants To Play Alexander The Great In A Movie

Alexander the Great is a role Henry Cavill has dreamed of playing for years. In an older interview with Star Tribune, Cavill revealed that he had “always had a soft spot for Alexander the Great.” Before he donned the cape as Superman or wielded a sword as Geralt, Cavill was in awe of stories of powerful leaders who shaped history. Among them is Alexander the Great, the Macedonian king who built one of the largest empires in history by age 30.

From uniting Greece to conquering vast stretches of Persia and parts of India, Alexander’s conquests remain unmatched. Alexander the Great’s story has been brought to the big screen before but with mixed results. “It’ll be years before anybody tries it again, I’ll keep my legs in shape for when they do,” Henry Cavill said in the interview.

For many fans and critics, Alexander’s story remains an untapped goldmine for cinema. For now, fans can only hope that Cavill gets the opportunity to step into the sandals of the legendary king. Whether or not his dream role becomes a reality, Cavill has proven himself to be one of the biggest names in the industry. Only time will tell whether or not he will play roles like Alexander, James Bond, or Wolverine.

