The former Superman actor Henry Cavill is a global personality with a strong fanbase, and with a great number of fans comes a great responsibility. The actor has had his share of controversies. He once faced much backlash for his remarks on the #MeToo movement and had to apologize for his statement. Scroll below for the deets.

Although Cavill is known for his gentlemanly behavior, this was definitely a shock for the people. In an interview with GQ Australia, he shared his take on the movement. He said, “Stuff has to change, absolutely, regarding men’s behavior. It’s important to also retain the good things, which were a quality of the past, and get rid of the bad things.”

Henry Cavill got under fire for saying how women should be treated. He said, “There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that. It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place.” The actor added, “Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her because I’m going to be called a rapist or something.’”

Cavill added, “So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.’ But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?” However, it did not bode well with the netizens, and they slammed the Man of Steel actor for his remarks.

He released a statement to CNN apologizing for the statement. In his apology, Henry Cavill said, “Having seen the reaction to an article in particular about my feelings on dating and the #metoo movement, I just wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding that this may have created.”

It also read, “Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this, I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship, whether it be friendship, professional, or significant other.”

He concluded the statement by adding, “Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape, or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.”

On the professional front, Henry Cavill was last seen in a special appearance role in Deadpool & Wolverine as a variant of Wolverine. It was released on July 26.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: The Wild Robot Box Office (Worldwide): Despite Earning 275% More Than Its Estimated Production Budget, It Inches Closer To A Major Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News