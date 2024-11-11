Tom Hardy proves his star power to Ezra Miller and their film The Flash. Hardy-led Venom: The Last Dance has surpassed the DC film’s entire box office run in North America. Venom 3 is performing decently at the box office as it keeps reaching new milestones. Last weekend, it crossed the $300 million mark globally, and now this feat at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the numbers.

The Flash was released in 2023 and was the first solo movie of Ezra Miller’s DC character. It featured Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Michael Keaton. Barry travels back in time to prevent his mother’s death and gets stuck in an alternate past. The film reportedly had a budget of $200-$220 million and was shrouded with controversies. As a result, the DC flick bombed at the box office.

Meanwhile, Venom: The Last Dance is also underperforming compared to its predecessors. The movie, led by Tom Hardy, crossed the $100 million mark in the United States and has now surpassed The Flash’s domestic haul. Venom 3 collected a strong $16.2 million on its third weekend, with just a drop of 37.4% from the previous weekend. It has reached a $114.8 million cume in the United States, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

The Flash collected $108.1 million at the North American box office in its entire run. It has now been beaten by Tom Hardy starrer Venom 3. The Marvel movie is at the top of the domestic chart for the third weekend in a row. It is a first in Hardy’s career. Venom 3 stands at a $114.8 million cume in North America. It is reportedly eyeing a $150 million run in the United States.

Ezra Miller’s movie collected $163.30 million overseas, and its global collection was only $271.43 million. Meanwhile, Venom 3 is approaching its next big milestone at the worldwide box office.

Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

