Yesterday, the trailer of Ajay Devgn-led Son Of Sardaar 2 was released online, and it received mixed reactions. However, Mrunal Thakur has been praised unanimously for her presence in the trailer. As usual, she looks effortless and brings her refreshing charm into the play. With the upcoming biggie, she has an opportunity to repeat the magic of her 5-year-old film and touch the significant milestone again at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming entertainer is a sequel to Son Of Sardaar (2012). Considering the sequel factor, there’s some buzz for the film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 25. While the exact cost is unknown, the reported budget is said to be in the range of Raid 2, so securing the success tag won’t be that hard if the content is decent.

Son Of Sardaar 2 has the potential to score big at the Indian box office

For Mrunal Thakur, Son Of Sardaar 2 is an important film, as despite being praised for her performances, she doesn’t really have big money-spinners in the kitty. Considering the benefit of being a sequel, the film definitely has a shot at the 100 crore club, and with good word-of-mouth, it might cross the 150 crore mark at the Indian box office. And with such potential, the actress might score a century after a long wait of 5 years.

Mrunal Thakur has a chance to score a century after 5 years

Mrunal Thakur’s first 100 crore net grosser came with Super 30, which was released in 2019. Now, 5 years later, she has a chance to hit the 100 crore mark again at the Indian box office. So, all eyes are set on Son Of Sardaar 2’s performance.

More about the film

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son Of Sardaar 2 also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, Neeru Bajwa, Mukul Dev, and others in key roles. It is produced under the banner of Devgn Films and Jio Studios. It’s a spiritual sequel to the 2012 comedy film.

