Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar 2 is out, and it looks like the superstar is ready to taste another success this season. He’s coming fresh from the success of Raid 2, and with the return to the comedy genre, the audience will be excited to see his fun avatar. But was the trailer really impactful, pushing the film’s box office potential on day 1? Let’s discuss it below!

Ajay Devgn returns to the comedy genre

While Ajay has always been loved by the masses for his serious and intriguing roles, his track record with comedy movies has also been impressive. His upcoming entertainer is a welcome change for the audience, as he’s finally dropping the serious image he has been carrying for a long time. The last time he was seen in the out-and-out comedy role was Total Dhamaal (2019), which was a commercial success.

Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer receives mixed reactions

Coming to Son Of Sardaar 2’s trailer, it has received mixed reactions from viewers. While some call it a breath of fresh air, others call it an average affair. So, it could be said that the promo has done its job to an extent, but not completely. It’s not a promo that will force you to book your movie tickets immediately, and things will depend on word-of-mouth.

Heading for an underwhelming day 1 at the Indian box office?

As a sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2 will have that edge, but honestly, the makers should have opted for a holiday release. With a non-holiday release, the film will suffer a significant loss at the Indian box office on day 1.

Going by the trailer, the comedy entertainer is looking to earn 10-12 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Considering the first installment’s 10 crore opening back in 2012, despite a clash with Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the sequel should have targeted 15 crores at least. Let’s see if the buzz escalates in the following days with songs and promos.

Son Of Sardaar 2 might achieve an undesirable feat for Ajay Devgn

If Son Of Sardaar 2 opens at 10-12 crores, it will emerge as Ajay Devgn’s lowest opening sequel in the post-COVID era. Before this, Raid 2 opened at 19.71 crores. Drishyam 2 also did well by earning 15.38 crores. The upcoming comedy entertainer will be his third sequel.

