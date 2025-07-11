After Raid 2, Ajay Devgn is taking us on a laughter ride with Son Of Sardaar 2. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, the official trailer of the action comedy was released a few minutes ago. Not only has it struck the right chords, but it has made me go, “Jassi jaisa koi nahi.” Scroll below for our detailed review.

Decoding Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer

Our Jassi from Punjab is now ready for new adventures in Scotland. The trailer begins with some quirky “funjabi” moments, followed by an introduction to the romantic chemistry between Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur‘s characters. A twist in the tale arrives as the couple decides to pose as parents to unite a young couple facing family troubles. But will they be successful or get exposed? One will have to get on that roller-coaster ride to know!

Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer review

I’ll be honest. It feels like a breath of fresh air to see Ajay Devgn away from all his serious roles — Singham Again, Maidaan, Raid 2, among others. It’s like the franchise is made for him, because of how well he transforms into the role of the Sardaar. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur amplifies the excitement. It’s one of those rare lead characters that allows her to shine, and she’s making the most of it!

The Punjabi background music is on point, and so is the screenplay and direction. Many sequences in the Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer tickled my funny bones with its light-hearted moments. I’m eagerly waiting to watch such a genre in Bollywood after years – a good action comedy, where the comedy part isn’t forced.

In a world where Bollywood celebrities are criticised for not raising their voices against Pakistan amid terrorist attacks, Vijay Kumar Arora and his team used the opportunity really well. I’m glad to see a superstar like Ajay Devgn backing the dig on Pakistan and it’d be safe to say, I’ll happily say apna Jassi jaisa koi nahi!

More about Son Of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son Of Sardaar 2 is releasing on July 25, 2025. The supporting cast features Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh, among others. It marks the posthumous film of Mukul Dev.

The spiritual sequel to Son Of Sardaar (2012) is produced by Jio Studios and Ajay Devgn Films.

Take a look at the Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer below:

Are you also excited for this laughter ride?

