Many years ago, when Saif Ali Khan arrived on the screen as Langda Tyagi, all of us were stunned! Playing a man walking the path of revenge after feeling betrayed by his close ones, the superstar was a masterclass on the shade! And years later, it seems that Ibrahim Ali Khan has run through the masterclass as he channels his inner beast for Sarzameen!

Helmed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani, produced by Dharma Productions, the trailer of the intense drama has been dropped. Starring Kajol and Prithviraj the plot is simple yet twisted! Ibrahim, wants to be like his father – an Army Officer, who is ashamed of his son for not being strong enough! Kajol being the mother, who is trying to balance the relationship between the father and the son!

However, things turn upside down when Ibrahim Ali Khan starts villaining with each passing frame! In one of the scenes of the trailer, Kajol says, “Har beta banna apne baap jaisa chahta hai!” And it felt so right with Ibrahim villaining into his version of Langda Tyagi and owning every single frame without any dialogues in the entire trailer! Still haunting with his brooding looks and intense glare!

Coming to Prithviraj and Kajol both distract to the fullest as they put up a brilliant act as the mother and father. But Ibrahim Ali Khan complements the two seasoned actors very smoothly! His transformation from the chocolate boy to this raw, brooding terrorist/criminal is powerful. He brings a certain vulnerability and earnestness to Harman’s character, making me want to know his story!

It certainly reminds of Hrithik Roshan from Mission Kashmir and Fiza, and interestingly even Mission Kashmir was Hrithik Roshan’s second film after he debuted as a lover boy in Kaho Na Pyar Hai! Ibrahim Ali Khan is certainly taking a giant leap with Sarzameen, and the film promises a really good thriller that could make him stand out. And with Kajol and Prithviraj acting as the anchors, the film seems to be in the right direction!

Sarzameen arrives on JioHotstar on July 25. Check out the trailer of the film here.

For more trailer and teaser reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ramayana First Glimpse Review: Ranbir Kapoor Takes Only 5 Seconds & 1 Arrow To Restore Our Faith In Indian Cinema – A 1000 Crore Assured!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News