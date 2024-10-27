Bollywood and box office clashes go hand in hand. In fact, when two superstars go against each other, all hell breaks loose, with the fan clubs of both superstars battling it out on social media as well. Currently, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are in the same phase. However, exactly 24 years ago, on October 27, 2000, Bollywood lovers witnessed one of the most unimaginable clashes!

Mohabbatein VS Mission Kashmir Box Office

It was Hrithik Roshan VS Shah Rukh Khan against each other. HR, who found stardom the day he entered the silver screen with Kaho Na Pyar Hai, the same year! Mission Kashmir, in fact, was Hrithik’s second film that year, in which he played a terrorist after Fiza!

Meanwhile, Mohabbatein was huge for two reasons! It was Aditya Chopra’s comeback after DDLJ, and it was Amitabh Bachchan’s comeback in his second innings at the Indian Cinema! So it was Amitabh Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan VS Hrithik Roshan! Everyone was convinced that HR wouldn’t stand a chance, but the opening day wrote a different story!

Mohabbatein VS Mission Kashmir Opening

Both films arrived in the theaters on Oct 27, 2000, and Hrithik Roshan‘s Mission Kashmir, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, surprisingly registered 36% better opening than Mohabbatein. While HR’s film opened at 1.58 crore, Mohabbatein had an opening of only 1.19 crore.

The gap widened further over the opening weekend when Mohabbatein earned only 3.90 crore but Mission Kashmir had an opening weekend of 5.13 crore. However, the film based on terrorism could not hold its ground for long and succumbed in the theaters after 6 weeks. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Parampara, Pratishtha and Anushasan’ helped Mohabbatein sustain for 10 weeks at the box office.

Mohabbatein VS Mission Kashmir Lifetime Collections

In its lifetime, Mission Kashmir, which was made on a budget of 20 crore, earned 22 crore in India and 42 crore overseas. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Mohabbatein turned into a superhit, earning 41.80 crore in India and 76.90 crore worldwide. It was mounted on a budget of 19 crore, churning out a profit of 115.79% at the box office!

