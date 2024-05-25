No one would have imagined in their wildest dreams the way Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback at the box office. It has always been said that one or two failures can’t take away your stardom, and that’s exactly what we saw in Khan’s case. Before the pandemic era, due to poor performers back to back, the superstar was written off by many, but now, he’s truly unstoppable. So, today, we’ll take a look at the performance of his last 10 theatrical releases!

Underperformance of Shah Rukh Khan’s big films

Shah Rukh suffered a setback when his ambitious films didn’t receive the expected response from the audience. His biggest failure in recent times was Zero. Made under his home production, Shah Rukh invested a huge budget and effort to create an unusual romantic film, but unfortunately, the audience gave it a big thumbs down.

Before Zero, Shah Rukh Khan saw a big box office disappointment in the form of Jab Harry Met Sejal. Even this one failed to hit the 100 crore mark in the domestic market and ended the run much below that. Another failure on the list is Fan, which suffered due to its niche treatment.

Shah Rukh Khan’s healthy success rate

Apart from the aforementioned failures, Shah Rukh Khan’s remaining seven films were successful at the Indian box office. Three of these films garnered the verdict of hit. Dear Zindagi, Pathaan, and Jawan are on this glorious list. The rest of the films secured a plus verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

On the list of Shah Rukh Khan’s last 10 theatrical releases, the highest-earning film is Jawan, with a collection of 640.42 crores. Talking about the least earner, Jab Harry Met Sejal books the spot with 62.50 crores.

Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan’s last 10 films fared at the Indian box office, along with their verdicts (from latest to oldest releases):

Dunki – 232 crores (plus) Jawan – 640.42 crores (hit) Pathaan – 543.22 crores (hit) Zero – 97.50 crores (flop) Jab Harry Met Sejal – 62.50 crores (losing) Raees – 139.21 crores (plus) Dear Zindagi – 68 crores (hit) Fan – 85 crores (losing) Dilwale – 148 crores (plus) Happy New Year – 205 crores (plus)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

