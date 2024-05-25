Garfield the cat is a famous comic character, and making a movie about it is like reliving childhood. After ruling the box office last year with The Super Mario Bros Movie, luck will shine upon Chris Pratt again as he is the lead voice cast in The Garfield Movie. It was released in the theatres on Friday, clashing with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Let us take a look at its collection from the previews.

For the uninitiated, it is the third film about Garfield. Previously, Garfield: The Movie was released in 2004, and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties was released in 2006. The latest release has an ensemble of cast members, with Chris leading them as the voice of the ginger cat.

Besides Chris Pratt, The Garfield Movie’s voice cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Brett Goldstein, and more. The movie will enjoy the benefits of Memorial Day and might earn favorably at the box office; at least, that is what trade analyst Luiz Fernando also believes.

According to the trade analyst’s report, The Garfield Movie grossed $1.9 million on Thursday previews in the United States, including the early screenings. It has beaten Trolls 3’s $1.3 million and Encanto’s $1.5 million but remains below Elemental’s $2.4 million and DC League of Super Pets’ $2.2 million gross. The report further suggests that the cards could include a $27 million-$32 million 3-day weekend and a $32 million-$39 million 4-day holiday opening.

According to The Numbers, The Garfield Movie has collected $1.9 million in the US and $48.9 million overseas, for a total of $50.9 million worldwide.

About The Garfield Movie-

Mark Dindal directed it, and the official synopsis states, “Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father—scruffy street cat Vic—Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a high-stakes heist.”

The Garfield Movie, starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, was released in theatres on May 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office details, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Box Office (China): Regains Its Position In Top 3, Aims To Earn $4 Million+ During Its 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News