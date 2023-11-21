James Gunn has finally found his Lex Luthor to Clark Kent for Superman: Legacy. The coveted DC film will be the first film to come out of the Gunn and Peter Safran-headed new DCU. The casting for the leads took place a few months ago, with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan bagging the roles, and now Nicholas Hoult has reportedly been cast as Lex. Scroll below to get the deets.

For the unversed, Luthor was created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, who appeared in 1940’s Action Comics #23. From then on, he has been seen in many animated series, TV shows, and live-action movies as the archnemesis of Superman. He is a genius billionaire who hates Kal-El as he sees him as a threat to humans. In June this year, there were reports of Hoult contesting for the role of Clark Kent, but it eventually went to David. Hoult’s name, along with Alexander and Bill Skarsgard, were in the mix for the part of Lex.

Finally, according to Deadline, Nicholas Hoult is reportedly in talks to play Lex Luthor in David Corenswet- led Superman: Legacy. James Gunn will direct the film. The casting process was halted because of the SAG-AFTRA Strike, and it seems the studio did not delay anymore to get their villain for the much-awaited DCU flick.

Previously, there were reports that Venezuelan actress Maria Gabriela de Faria has been roped in to play another villain, The Engineer in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. And now she will be joined by Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor.

Before Hoult, actors like Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, and Jesse Eisenberg have been seen in the role of this DC megalomaniac. However, there has been no comment from the WB Studios on this.

The internet is thrilled about the casting and has reacted positively, taking to their X accounts.

One of the fans wrote, “He’s gonna probably eat.”

A second one wrote, “Hell yeah, way……..way better than the last guy!!! That’s for sure.”

A third one said, “Holy casting.”

Followed by a fourth one saying, “PERFECTION. Nicholas Hoult deserves this big win.”

Another quipped, “I used to pray for times like this.”

And, “LETS GOOOOO PERFECT CASTING.”

James Gunn directed Superman: Legacy is slated to be released in 2025.

