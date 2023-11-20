Sofia Vergara needs no introduction. The Modern Family star is among the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. With her sultry fashion and curvy body, she has made millions fall in love with her. She never leaves a chance to own her godly curves and slip into the best dresses ever. Back in 2016, the actress wore a beautiful strapless gown and left our jaws on the floor.

The actress’s acting career began in 1995 when she co-hosted a travel show, Fuera de serie. The show gave her exposure in the United States and opened the doors of Hollywood. Her first film was the 2002 criminal comedy Big Trouble. However, it took Sofia a few more years to become a breakout star with the 2009 sitcom Modern Family. She soon became one of the highest-paid actresses in the world due to her role as Gloria Pritchett.

Sofia Vergara’s acting skills are top-notch and there is no doubt about that. The actress has left everyone in awe of her performances over the years. Apart from acting, her sultry fashion sense is also something that fashionistas follow without any hesitation. Whether it is a casual party or a red-carpet event, all eyes are on Sofia and knows it.

Back in 2016, Sofia Vergara attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars party and proved why we love her. She arrived at the star-studded affair in a beautiful strapless Mark Zunino white gown with a corset-like top. The shimmery gown was as flawless as it could ever be. The front of the dress also had some neat pleats and a sweetheart neckline.

The gown perfectly hugged the America’s Got Talent judge and she flaunted her voluptuous figure. For years, Sofia Vergara has been defying all age-related myths and this was the prime example of it. She accessorized the look with heavy diamond earrings, a chunky bracelet, and a few rings, including her stone-studded engagement ring. It was reliving to see that she did not ditch accessories with the glittery dress. Plus points for that to her stylist.

Coming to her makeup, the Modern Family star opted for an all-glammed-up one with maroon lipstick and a lot of highlighter. Her expressive eyes were enhanced with a lot of kohl. The actress tied her hair in a neat bun with a middle partition. Check out Sofia Vergara’s pictures from the event on X, formerly Twitter, here.

Sofia Vergara in Mark Zunino at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party 160228 pic.twitter.com/gdMqr0FSkT — Padchaploy (@padchaploy) March 2, 2016

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Owns The Streets In Her Mini Dress Topped With Huge Yet Suave Coat, Giving Us Lessons On How To Layer, Ladies Don’t Forget To Take Notes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News