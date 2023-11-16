Modern Family is among the most iconic sitcoms ever made. The show made millions of viewers laugh and cry, but most importantly, it showed them how a family, which is always together, is a happy one. The show touched so many social topics and its every episode was worth watching. Well, November 16 came with a piece of good news for the show’s fans as its cast had a reunion for the first time since its last episode. Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler, and more shared some heartwarming pictures and incorporated Ty Burrell, as he could not make it to their impromptu reunion.

The sitcom began in 2009 and came to an end after its 11-season run in 2020. It focused on three linked modern families, the Dunphys, Pritchetts, and Pritchett-Tuckers, living in California. Throughout its run, the show focused on many topics: a marriage with a huge age gap, the LGBTQ community, societal stereotypes, parenting, diversity, and a lot more.

The Dunphy family of Modern Family saw Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy, Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy, and Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy. Coming to the Pritchett family, it saw Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett, Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett, Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado, and Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett. Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett made the third family.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sofia Vergara gave several glimpses of the Modern Family reunion. As Ty Burrell was absent, his on-screen family made sure to include his favorite picture of Phil in the photos. Moreover, the most heartwarming detail was that the entire family was clad in black ensembles, just like the family pictures that they took on the show. Sharing one of the photos, Vergara wrote, “So lucky to have worked with these people for 11 years. I love and miss u all guys!!!”

Eric Stonestreet also shared a clip from the reunion and an anecdote from the show’s sets. He wrote, “For 11 years, we would take family pictures for Modern Family and without missing one ever, I would always say, ‘now let’s do one without Ty.’ Last night Ty couldn’t make it to our little impromptu reunion, so I had to bring his favorite picture of Phil so we could ‘do one without Ty.’”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson also shared some candid snaps from the evening.

Reacting to the pictures, an Instagram user wrote, “Thank goodness for this bright spot on my feed,” while another wrote, “Where is Phil Dunphy’s telepresence robot when you need it ?!?!.”

A third fan penned, “Who need MODERN FAMILY 2.”

As the cast held Ty Burrell’s picture, many thought something happened to their favorite Phil. A fan wrote, “THIS MADE ME THINK HE WAS DEAD I PANICKED LMAO,” while another commented, “I had to check Google to make sure he didn’t die.”

Modern Family is available to watch on Disney Plus.

