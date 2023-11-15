Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion episode has left fans in anticipation. And why not? There’s so much mystery around love, relationships, and, of course, the catfights! Starring Chrishell Stause, Bre Teisi, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, and Emma Hernan, among others, the special episode releases on November 15th. Below are the top 5 highlights that have piqued our curiosity so far.

The Selling Sunset reunion will be hosted by Tan France. It will be available on Netflix on November 15th at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET/7:30 AM IST. Chrishell Stause seems to be under the spotlight as she was seen discussing her issues with Nicole Young, Marie-Lou Nurk, and Amanza Smith in the trailer, which was released 4 days ago. If that’s not enough, we will witness Jason Oppenheim reveal how he feels about her now.

Bre Teisi’s controversial relationship with Nick Cannon to Chelsea Lazkani talking about pictures of her private parts on Emma Hernan’s phone, below are the top 5 highlights of Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion episode:

Amanza Smith’s “slap on the face”

The season finale ended with Amanza Smith and Chrishell Stause sweeping their problems under the carpet. However, it looks like the feud isn’t over yet, as Amanza says in the promo, “It was like a slap on the face.” She is possibly talking about Chrishell’s partner GFlip firing her from the designing job at her work studio and then Stause offering her money as compensation for the efforts she had put in. If not, it’s going to get spicier than our expectations!

Brie Teisi has been “pushed, poked, and pried at.”

Throughout Seasons 6 and 7, Chelsea Lazkani took several potshots at Brie Teisi’s controversial relationship with Nick Cannon. The model-turned-real estate agent declared that she’s had “f***king” enough. “I have been pushed, poked, pried at, called names, have people drag my family, had them drag me,” she says in one of the promos of Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion promos.

Brie also claimed that she has been termed a “gold digger,” and everything has been tough on her. Nick Cannon isn’t happy about it all, either.

Chelea Lazkani’s v**ina on Emma Harnan’s phone!

Another snippet from the same promo witnesses Bre Teisi taking digs at some woman as she said, “I’m not gonna have some girl that has her freakin’ v**ina all over the internet tell me what’s classy.”

Chrishell Stause clarifies that Bre isn’t talking about her frenemy Chelsea Lazkani, who then responds, “You won’t find my vagina on the internet. Maybe Emma‘s phone but…” Her reaction leaves everyone in splits, and Jason Oppenheim immediately adds, “TMI!”

Chrishell Stause is tired of being the ‘punching bag’!

Well, if there’s one person who has had constant fights since their entry into the show, that is Chrishell Stause. Initially, it was Christine Quinn, followed by Nicole Young, Marie-Lou Nurk, Amanza Smith, and to some extent, Mary Fitzgerald.

Jason Oppenheim’s now-ex Marie-Lou could be seen confessing, “Chrishell was just a topic on camera.” To which Stause responded, “I’m tired of being people’s topic and punching bag on camera. Clearly, it’s not a fun place to be. I feel like everyone that came at me this season… that’s why I got so frustrated.

Well, the drama continues because they will be seen indulging in another fight about their “bond and lies”!

Is Jason Oppenheim still in love with Chrishell Stause?

Well, it was Jason who blew his chance when they called it quits because he did not want kids. Chrishell Stause is now happily married to G Flip, but does The Oppenheim Group co-owner still have feelings for his ex-girlfriend? Selling Sunset co-stars feels so, but the truth will unfold on 15th November.

Are you excited for Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion episode?

