Selling Sunset returns with Season 7, and Chrishell Stause has a new enemy! We have previously seen her feuding with Christine Quinn, Nicole Young, and even partially with Mary Fitzgerald. The drama continues as she’s now seen fighting with Jason Oppenheim’s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk in the latest promo! Scroll below for all the details.

Selling Sunset first premiered in March 2019 and turned into an overnight sensation. The American reality series is based on high-end real estate brokerage firm Oppenheim Group in LA. The content gets controversial as it navigates the personal and professional lives of a group of female agents. Chrishell, along with Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Heather El Moussa, and Mary Fitzgerald, have been a part of the main cast. Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Herman, and Bre Tiesi joined the bandwagon in recent seasons and have been enjoying a great fan following on social media!

How is Chrishell Stause connected to Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk?

Earlier, The Oppenheim group owner, Jason Oppenheim, was in a serious relationship with Chrishell Stause. After dating for almost seven months, they called it quits in December 2021 over different future plans, especially related to parenthood. He moved on with Marie-Lou, whom he dated for ten months before their split in May 2023.

Why are Chrishell Stause & Marie-Lou Nurk feuding?

In the latest promo of Selling Sunset Season 7 shared by Netflix, Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou are embroiled in a heated argument over their ‘bond.’ They could be seen sitting across each other, addressing their issues, when Marie dials Jason and complains, “I’m here with Chrishell. I think it’s just she doesn’t really want to be friends with me, and she told me it was because I was jealous, I was crying.”

Chrishell claps back at Marie for lying despite being on camera as she interrupts, “I never said you were jealous. Those words never, one time, came out of my mouth. Not one time.”

Jason Oppenheim defends Chrishell Stause as he agrees, “She didn’t tell me that.”

Will Chrishell and Marie-Lou continue to be friends?

Another snippet in the promo witnesses Marie-Lou Nurk mention how Chrishell’s partner, G-Flip, was nice to her during their vacation, while the Selling Sunset star did not try enough. “I really like G a lot; she’s so nice to me. But you weren’t nice to me,” she said.

Stause gets upset that Marie does not even know G-Flip’s pronouns as she slams, “This is the depth of our relationship where the most important person in my life, you don’t know their pronouns, which is totally fine. But my point is, is that you also don’t know me. I’m not going to be your friend, like, I don’t have anything in common with you.”

“I feel like I’m losing brain cells on this conversation,” concludes leading Selling Sunset member Chrishell Stause.

Take a look at the spicy Selling Sunset Season 7 promo below:

Selling Sunset Season 7 premieres on Netflix on November 3. Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Emma Herman, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald, and Chrishell Stause are marking their return this season.

