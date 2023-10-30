Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle are known to be having a long-term feud. While the reason behind their spat has not been confirmed by the two of them yet, several sources have revealed that it might date back to the 2000s. Despite their alleged feud, the now Duchess of Sussex once revealed that it was Jen An’s career trajectory that she would love to be on. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Meghan’s acting debut came in 2002 when she starred in two episodes of General Hospital. She went on to more gigs, but her widely popular role as Rachel Zane in 2011 with the legal drama Suits.

Meghan Markle and Jennifer Aniston are known to be feuding for years. As per various reports, it all began after Markle revealed she wanted to be the next Mrs Pitt after the Friends’ star’s divorce from Brad Pitt. Some reports also mentioned that it started when Markle wished to be friends with the We’re The Millers star when they worked together on the comedy crime film Horrible Bosses. But, it did not happen as Jen would not talk to her, and Markle’s role was cut short when the movie came out.

In 2014, Meghan Markle, in an interview with Splash, revealed that it was Jennifer Aniston’s career trajectory that she would love to be on. She mentioned how she grew up loving the actress’s movies like Picture Perfect and added that Jen was part of an iconic show that turned up her career. She also added how Suits’ Mike and Rachel were often called the new Ross and Rachel from Friends.

Meghan Markle said, “That’s the trajectory I would love to be on. I’d love to be on a show and then be able to do this amazing project where you get to play. To be echoing that is fun and kind of apropos, because people call Mike and Rachel the new Ross and Rachel from Friends. If I’m going to follow that lineage, it feels a little serendipitous.”

After all these years, it has also been reported that Meghan Markle tried to be friends with Jennifer Aniston after the latter moved to a neighborhood where she has been living with her husband, Prince Harry. However, Aniston allegedly did not accept the invitation. She also made headlines a few years ago for following an Instagram page that was known for attacking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle walked away from her acting career after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

