Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino has managed to witness a growth arc at the ticket window after a good word-of-mouth followed its opening shows in the theaters. People have accepted the film wholeheartedly, despite critics having mixed opinions about the film.

While the film opened with ticket sales of 81.66K on the opening day, Saturday received a better response from the audience, booking their tickets in larger numbers on day 2 than on the opening day!

Metro In Dino Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, Saturday, July 5, Metro In Dino registered a ticket sales of 123.1K on BMS. This is a jump of almost 50% from the previous day and it hinting at a bigger and better Sunday on the ticket window as well!

Gradual Growth – A Positive Sign!

The gradual growth in the ticket sales of Anurag Basu‘s film is assuring that the film is going to churn out decent numbers over the weekend. However, the real test would be the sales during the week-days that would eventually decide the fate of the film, which currently hints at an average performer owing to the niche set of audience!

Performing Better Than Kajol’s Maa!

Interestingly, Metro In Dino is performing much better than Kajol’s Maa at the ticket window. The mythological horror film registered only 11% growth from day 1 to day 2 with its ticket sales on BMS! The film registered a ticket sale of 86K on the opening day, followed by 96K ticket sales on its first Saturday!

Metro In Dino BMS Sales Summary!

Check out the ticket sales summary of Metro In Dino on BookMyShow.

Pre-Sales: 24.77K

Day 1: 81.66K

Day 2: 123.1K

Total: 229.53K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

