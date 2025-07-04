Metro In Dino, featuring a splendid cast, has finally arrived in theatres today. Being a spiritual sequel to a popular film, Life In A Metro, it has a chance of finding its audience in the long run. For Anurag Basu, it’s an important film as he hopes for a strong comeback at the Indian box office. Sadly, despite being a creative genius, he has struggled to taste success consistently. Will things change for him? Let’s discuss it below!

Anurag Basu had an inconsistent box office run

In a career spanning over two decades, Anurag has directed only ten films, including his latest release. He has tried his hand at different genres, and almost every time, he has succeeded in his execution, thus proving his versatility. Unfortunately, despite being good at his work, he has been inconsistent in terms of box office success.

Anurag’s last successful film came 12 years ago

For those who aren’t aware, Anurag Basu’s last theatrical success was Barfi with Ranbir Kapoor in 2012. So, his success came 12 years ago, which is really a long time. Barfi surprised everyone with its performance, earning over 120 crore net at the Indian box office, and was a super hit affair. So, he will be willing to see another surprise in the form of Metro In Dino.

Will Metro In Dino give Anurag Basu a much-needed box office success?

Metro In Dino is a spiritual sequel to the popular film Life In A Metro. However, the makers failed to capitalize on the sequel factor and generate the required buzz in the pre-release period. The good news is that the film has opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even the initial word-of-mouth has been mostly favorable.

Metro In Dino isn’t a small film; it reportedly has a production cost of 85 crores. So, to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office, it must earn 85 crore net. Afterward, it will start its journey toward the success tag. Considering the buzz and things all around, getting up this number looks tough, but never say never.

We have seen many box office miracles in the post-COVID era, and we hope that even this performs well, thus giving Anurag Basu a much-needed success.

