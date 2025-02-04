It was reported that Triptii Dimri would no longer be a part of Aashiqui 3, starring Kartik Aaryan. Rumours began to spread on social media. People said Triptii was removed from the film because she had become “too exposed.” They said the role required the female lead to have “purity in demeanour.” It was also suggested that her bold image in Animal made it hard for her to fit in Aashiqui 3.

Director Anurag Basu denied these rumours. He spoke to Hindustan Times and said, “Image was not the reason. I am the last person to judge an actor based on the other characters they have played on screen. Aashiqui was not even the story anymore… I don’t know the source of these stories which came out.”

Anurag explained further, “The most important thing is dates. Triptii is shooting for a film with Vishal Bhardwaj. My film is starting this month too. She is still my best friend. I really like her as an actress. You should ask her too what happened.”

Anurag also gave an update on the untitled project. He said, “I don’t know what the film is called. The shoot starts this month. We have not finalised the female lead yet. It will be announced in a week.”

Kartik Aaryan had announced Aashiqui 3 in September 2022. He shared a sneak peek on Instagram: ” He wrote, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum, Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. Aashiqui 3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My first with Basu Da.” Fans were excited about the announcement. However, due to problems with the franchise’s original makers, Anurag decided to change the direction. The film is no longer part of the Aashiqui franchise.

Anurag Basu is also working on a film called Metro In Dino, a sequel to his 2007 hit Life in a Metro. The film has an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri has moved on to Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara. This film was initially supposed to star Kartik Aaryan. Now, Shahid Kapoor is leading the cast.

