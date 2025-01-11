Ex-flames Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan might be seen together on the screen again! After Triptii Dimri’s exit from Aashiqui 3 and the film’s indefinite postponement, director Anurag Basu is working on a new romantic film starring Kartik.

As per sources, Sara Ali Khan has been eyed to play the female lead in the movie. Sara and Kartik previously starred together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal in 2020, which sparked romance on the film sets.

Sara Ali Khan is Being Considered for the Female Lead Role in Kartik Aaryan’s Next

According to a report by Midday, Sara Ali Khan is the second choice for the female lead in Anurag Basu’s next romantic film starring Kartik Aaryan, which is going ahead instead of Aashiqui 3. The first choice is Imanvi, a content creator and social media sensation who will make her debut opposite Prabhas in a period film.

The Prabhas film is being co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, who also serves as the Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan film producer. While Imanvi does not want to sign another project until her debut film releases, Bhushan Kumar is in talks with his co-producers on the Prabhas film to get her onboard for the romantic saga.

However, if things do not work out with Imanvi, the makers want to cast Sara Ali Khan in the film. “Another big contender for the role is Sara Ali Khan, who Anurag has just worked with in Metro In Dino. If the conversation with Imanvi falls through, the makers will approach Sara,” said the source.

The makers will finalize the casting by the end of this month, after which the shoot will begin. If Sara is cast in the film, it will mark her second collaboration with Kartik after Love Aaj Kal. The two began dating in 2019 during the film’s shoot but broke up soon after its release.

Sara is now gearing up for the release of Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, which will hit theaters on 24th January 2025. Meanwhile, Kartik has bagged Dharma Productions’ romantic comedy film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which will be released in 2026.

