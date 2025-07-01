Sitaare Zameen Par has finally ended Aamir Khan’s dry spell! The Bollywood superstar has been searching for a commercial winner for a long time, and his wait is over after 8 years. His last success was Dangal, which was released in 2016. After Dangal, the actor finally tasted success. Let’s find out how much collection it has made at the worldwide box office in 11 days!

The Bollywood comedy-drama placed itself in a comfortable position during the opening week, and during the second weekend, despite new arrivals, it performed really well. Both in India and overseas, a solid jump was witnessed. Even yesterday, on the second Monday, the film maintained a steady hold and entered the much-awaited 200 crore club globally.

Sitaare Zameen Par enters the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office

As per the official update, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 126.03 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 148.71 crores. Overseas, the film has earned 53 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 11-day worldwide box office total stands at 201.71 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 126.03 crores

India gross – 148.71 crores

Overseas gross – 53 crores

Worldwide gross – 201.71 crores

Aamir Khan scores a double century after 6 years

Sitaare Zameen Par’s success has come at the right time for Aamir Khan. As we can see, it crossed the 200 crore global milestone in 11 days, thus marking his first double century in the post-COVID era. Also, it is his first 200 crore grosser after 6 years. His last film to achieve the feat was Thugs of Hindostan, which was released in 2018.

Aamir’s last theatrical release, Laal Singh Chaddha, was a disaster. It grossed 130.24 crore at the worldwide box office.

Becomes the 5th Bollywood film to cross 200 crores in 2025

The Aamir Khan starrer has emerged as Bollywood’s 5th film to cross 200 crore gross globally in 2025. It joined the list with Chhaava, Sikandar, Raid 2, and Housefull 5. It’s also the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, and will soon beat Sikandar.

Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood grossers of 2025 globally (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Housefull 5 – 301.53 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 201.71 crores

