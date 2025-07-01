Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the brightest star at the Indian box office. The Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer has crossed the 125 crore mark in only 11 days of its theatrical run. The sports comedy-drama has raked in impressive profits. Scroll below for the day 11 report!

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn in India in 11 days?

The second Monday witnessed a considerable dip in box office collections. Sitaare Zameen Par earned 3.75 crores on day 11. It witnessed a 44% fall compared to 6.67 crores earned on the second Friday. Despite the fall and competition from Housefull 5 and Maa, Aamir Khan starrer is the first choice of audience.

The ticket windows will further get congested with the arrival of Metro In Dino on July 4, 2025. It is to be seen whether Sitaare Zameen Par continues to lead the race or there will be a change in dynamics. The 11-day total in India stands at 126.03 crore net, which is about 148.71 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 88.46 crores

Day 8: 6.67 crores

Day 9: 12.55 crores

Day 10: 14.60 crores

Day 11: 3.75 crores

Total: 126.03 crores

Return on investment

Sitaare Zameen Par is reportedly mounted on a budget of 90 crores. In 11 days, the makers have enjoyed returns of 36.03 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 40%. Aamir Khan’s film is a success, but is yet to gain the hit verdict.

Race against Sikandar is on!

RS Prasanna’s directorial is only 3.92 crores away from axing the lifetime collections of Sikandar. Salman Khan starrer had concluded its box office journey earning 129.95 crores. The sports comedy drama will also become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (11 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 126.03 crores

India gross: 148.71 crores

ROI: 40%

Verdict: Plus

