Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 is churning out huge numbers at the worldwide box office even after two weeks and Aamir Khan’s arrival. At the worldwide box office, the comedy thriller stands at a total of 274.17 crore after 16 days, and the film aims to hit the 300 crore mark in the coming days.

Akshay Kumar Axes Salman Khan Not Once But Twice!

In the last two days, Akshay Kumar has aimed to surpass not one but two of Salman Khan’s biggies. Initially, he zoomed past Dabangg 2’s 265 crore at the box office, and now Akshay Kumar has axed Race 3’s 270.76 crore at the worldwide box office.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office – Ready To Axe 2 Akshay Kumar Films!

Housefull 5 is ready to axe not one but two Akshay Kumar films at the box office! Its immediate target is only 83 lakh away. The comedy thriller will axe 2.0’s 275 crore next, and in the next stroke, it will also surpass Mission Mangal’s 287.18 crore!

Will Akshay Kumar Beat His Highest Grosser Worldwide?

It would be interesting to see if the comedy thriller, helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, surpasses Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, with a collection of 316.61 crore, is Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing film worldwide.

Housefull 5 – Akshay Kumar’s 7th Highest Grosser Worldwide

Akshay Kumar‘s seventh highest-grosser at the worldwide box office is now Housefull 5, standing right below 2.0. It would need to surpass 2.0, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, Good Newwz, and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha to reach the top spot!

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s film at the box office after 16 days.

India net: 182.59 crore

India gross: 215.45 crore

Overseas gross: 58.72 crore

Worldwide gross: 274.17 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

