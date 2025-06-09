Housefull 5 Box Office (North America): Akshay Kumar Nails A Milestone For The 28th Time

Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 has earned 91.83 crore in its first weekend at the box office. The comedy thriller has however broken another huge milestone overseas! Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film has crossed $1 million mark at the North American box office!

Akshay Kumar’s Unique Box Office Record

Akshay Kumar has entered the $1 Million club at the North America box office for the 28th time! While has delivered a million dollar film for the 28th time, the comedy thriller is also roaring in other territories as well!

Housefull 5 Overseas Box Office

Interestingly, Housefull 5 has already registered the biggest overseas opening for Akshay Kumar and the second biggest for a Hindi film in 2025 after Sikandar! However, the record Khiladi Kumar has nailed is unbeatable!

Ruling New Zealand & Australia As Well!

Akshay Kumar is also ruling New Zealand and Australia with the fifth installment of the Housefull franchise. In three days, the comedy thriller hit a total of A$524K in Australia taking the fifth spot in the list of top Indian grossers of 2025 in Australia. Earning NZ$287K in New Zealand, it has already become the 2nd highest Indian grosser in 2025.

Only Indian Actor After SRK To Bring 25+ Million Dollar Films!

As per a report compiled by trade analyst Nishit Shaw on X, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor who has delivered more than 25 films in the million-dollar club at the North American Box Office. Shah Rukh Khan rules this list with 32 films, and Salman Khan, with 25 films, is behind Akshay Kumar.

Check out the list of Indian actors and their number of films hitting $1 million box office collection in North America.

Shah Rukh Khan: 32 films

Akshay Kumar: 28 films

Salman Khan: 25 films

Hrithik Roshan: 18 films

Ajay Devgn: 15 films

Aamir Khan: 13 films

Mahesh Babu: 12 films

Nani: 11 films

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office After OTT Release: Guess How Much Has M Sasikumar’s Super Hit Film Earned After Its Arrival On JioHotstar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News