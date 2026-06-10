Peddi, though performing lower than expectations, continues to achieve exciting feats. Recently, it surpassed The Raja Saab to become Tollywood’s second-highest-grossing film in 2026. In the latest development, it has hit the 250 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, becoming the second Ram Charan film to do so, while as a solo lead, it has emerged as his first-ever film to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed global report of day 6!

How much did Peddi earn at the worldwide box office in 6 days?

The Tollywood sports action drama grossed 11.38 crore on the first Tuesday, day 6, in India. Overall, it has earned 211.63 crore gross (179.35 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, it has grossed 48 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 6-day worldwide box office collection stands at 259.63 crore gross. While these numbers look good in isolation, they aren’t up to the mark given the film’s scale and massive budget.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 179.35 crore

India gross – 211.63 crore

Overseas gross – 48 crore

Worldwide gross – 259.63 crore

Peddi makes history for Ram Charan!

As we can see, Peddi has earned 259.63 crore worldwide in 6 days. With this, it has become Ram Charan’s first-ever 250 crore grosser as a solo lead. Overall, Peddi is Ram’s second film to reach the 250 crore milestone after RRR. His previous best solo grosser was Rangasthalam (212.05 crore), which has been comfortably surpassed. Now, with the latest release, the actor will also taste his first 300 crore grosser.

Chasing the first spot among Tollywood grossers of 2026

Among Tollywood films of 2026, Peddi is currently the second-highest-grossing film. In the coming days, Ram Charan will overtake his father Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (303.76 crore) to claim the top spot.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top grossers of 2026:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 303.76 crore Peddi – 259.63 crore (6 days) The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 20: Becomes Mollywood’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film, Beats Thudarum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News