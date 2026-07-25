The Passion Of The Christ North America Box Office Re-Release: Can It Beat Michael’s Domestic Haul? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Passion of the Christ is one of the biggest biblical dramas ever made in Hollywood. It was also the all-time highest-grossing biopic at the North American box office, but Michael took away that title from it. However, the universe has given this Mel Gibson movie another chance to regain its title as the all-time highest-grossing biopic at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Over two decades later, the makers announced two sequels to this iconic movie, which will be released next year and in 2028. It received multiple accolades and Oscar nominations as well. The film received contrasting reviews, but it was eventually a massive success domestically and worldwide. It became the highest-grossing biopic of all time at the North American box office and remained for years until Michael came along this year.

How much more does The Passion of the Christ need to overtake Michael domestically?

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael collected $372.3 million at the box office in North America in its original run. The film finished its domestic run on Thursday, staying the highest-grossing biopic of all time at the North American box office. Meanwhile, The Passion of the Christ’s lifetime total at the domestic box office stands at $370.8 million.

Therefore, the film needs less than $3 million to beat Michael’s domestic total and once again become the all-time highest-grossing biopic. It is an achievable target; the Mel Gibson movie has a good shot at dethroning Michael and regaining its domestic glory.

What is the film about?

Directed by Mel Gibson, the film featuring Jim Caviezel as Jesus, Maia Morgenstern as his mother Mary, and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, depicts the arrest, trial, and crucification of Jesus largely according to the canonical gospels as well as additional accounts, such as the purported mystical visions by Anne Catherine Emmerich and the Friday of Sorrows.

When is it re-releasing?

According to media reports, The Passion of the Christ will be re-released for the first time in a 4 K remastered version for one week only, from September 10 to September 17. Since it is the film’s first re-release ever, it could achieve its goal of beating Michael. Meanwhile, its sequels, The Resurrection of Christ: Part One and Part Two, are due to be released in 2027 and 2028, with a new cast.

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