Ebenezer North America Box Office: Can Johnny Depp’s Film Top Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Record November Opening? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ebenezer is the upcoming movie starring Johnny Depp in yet another quirky role, and it will be released around Thanksgiving this year. It has an ensemble cast and Depp as a misfit, which is what the fans always want to see, but after the controversy and everything, can it achieve this amazing record at the North American box office? To beat Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s debut weekend as the biggest November debut in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is based on the 1843 novel A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. It features Depp in the titular role alongside Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Charlie Murphy, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tramell Tillman, and Ian McKellen. After the Amber Heard case and boycott, this will be a big return for Depp in mainstream Hollywood.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s record-breaking November debut

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to Marvel‘s Black Panther, and it was made after the death of Chadwick Boseman. It paid a lovely tribute to the actor through the movie and emerged as a critical and commercial success. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recorded the biggest opening weekend of all time for November releases at the North American box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, Black Panther 2 collected $181.3 million in its three-day opening weekend in North America. It surpassed the previous record holder, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire‘s $158.07 million debut gross by a huge margin. It collected $453.8 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime.

How much does Ebenezer have to earn to beat Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s debut?

According to the data, Johnny Depp starrer Ebenezer will have to earn around $182 million to beat the domestic debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It will not be an easy task as Johnny Depp’s absence, along with the controversy, has left the audience divided. Even though it can achieve a strong opening weekend, beating Wakanda Forever as November’s best debut ever seems unrealistic.

Directed by Ti West, Ebenezer follows the bitter Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by three ghostly spirits who force him to confront his past, present, and future, offering him one final chance at redemption. Johnny Depp starrer Ebenezer will be released on November 13.

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