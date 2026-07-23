Evil Dead Burn Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $50M Away From Beating Evil Dead (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Evil Dead Burn is the third-highest-grossing film across the new and old franchises, but the lowest-grossing movie in the rebooted series. The horror film is hit hard by the latest release and the already running family movies. However, people are always drawn to horror movies, but they depend heavily on good word-of-mouth, and this one did not receive much of it. Here’s how much further away from the global haul of Evil Dead and move up the franchise chart. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film created quite the buzz, and it was even released during peak summer, but that was not enough to secure its triumph over the other films in the rebooted franchise. However, the movie has reached its break-even point at the worldwide box office and is now turning a profit.

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

The movie collected less than $1 million at the North American box office on its second discounted Tuesday. It collected just $857k on its second Tuesday at the North American box office, dropping 53.4% from last Tuesday amid the tough competition. The domestic total of the movie has hit the $25.4 million cume after 12 days. According to Box Office Mojo, Evil Dead Burn has collected $27.2 million so far, and the movie’s worldwide cume is $52.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $25.4 million

International – $27.2 million

Worldwide – $52.6 million

Less than $50 million away from beating Evil Dead worldwide

Evil Dead is the reboot of the OG film by Sam Raimi. It was released in 2013 and collected $97.5 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The movie emerged as the second-highest-grossing installment in the rebooted franchise. Evil Dead Burn is less than $50 million away from surpassing the global haul of Evil Dead.

Now, according to reports, Evil Dead Burn is tracking to earn between $75 million and $90 million in its lifetime. Hence, the 2026 entry will not beat the global haul of Evil Dead in its original run. It is because of the film’s poor performance and inability to impress the viewers. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws. As one by one they transform into deadites, she comes to discover that the vows she took in life survive even in death. Evil Dead Burn was released on July 10.

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