Sam Raimi has been a prominent name in Hollywood for many decades now. He has even amassed a cult following with his Evil Dead horror film series. Raimi eventually became a household name after directing the acclaimed Spider-Man film trilogy from 2002 to 2007.

He has been involved in many lucrative film projects, which have substantially boosted his investments. Raimi’s most recent work, a survival thriller named Send Help, premiered on January 30 in the United States. Let’s take a look at Raimi’s net worth as his film makes its way to a slow post-holiday box office.

Sam Raimi Net Worth 2026 – $40 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sam Raimi is worth $40 million. This wealth stems from the director’s box-office success in Hollywood, as well as his staying power and sterling reputation as a director with a unique voice and vision.

Raimi got his first major break in Hollywood with The Evil Dead in 1981, which he dropped out of college to work on. Produced on a shoestring budget of $375,000, the film proved to be a sleeper hit.

Raimi continued his success in horror filmmaking with the 1987 sequel Evil Dead II, 1992’s Army of Darkness, and the Starz original series, Ash vs Evil Dead. All the films in the series were made in collaboration with Bruce Campbell, an actor Raimi met in 1975. Campbell has been a recurring presence in his films since then.

Raimi’s Breakout Success With Spider-Man

The 66-year-old’s breakout project as a blockbuster director was the iconic live-action adaptation of Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2001, which became a massive box-office success, grossing $810 million worldwide. Raimi continued his acclaimed run with the iconic superhero with Spider-Man 2, released in 2004, which grossed $785 million globally.

Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy concluded in 2007 with Spider-Man 3, which grossed $885 million. He would eventually cease working on the fourth movie, leading to the franchise’s reboot.

After Spider-Man, Sam Raimi continued to work on independent films, keeping himself relevant in Hollywood. In 2009, he directed Drag Me To Hell, a horror film based on a gypsy’s curse, which grossed $90.8 million worldwide. In 2013, he directed a remake of Evil Dead, which was also a box-office success, grossing $97.5 million. His film Oz: The Great and Powerful grossed $493 million worldwide.

Sam Raimi’s Real Estate Properties

In 2008, Sam Raimi bought a $11.8 million house in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. We are not aware of any other properties he owns.

