Chevy Chase is one of America’s most iconic and, as of late, controversial comedians. Chevy Chase rose to prominence in the 1970s as an acclaimed cast member of Saturday Night Live, being one of the original comedians who were part of the show from its beginning.

Since then, Chevy Chase has continued his career with stand-up comedy, as well as film and television roles. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Chevy Chase’s current net worth is $50 million as of January 2026.

Chevy Chase Net Worth – $50 Million

Chevy Chase became a national icon during his tenure at Saturday Night Live (SNL). As the host of the satirical news segments called Weekend Update, Chase would often close off with the catchphrase “I’m Chevy Chase, And You’re Not”, which would remain an iconic part of his image and become the title of his CNN Documentary.

Chevy Chase’s work on SNL earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards, following which he transitioned into a film career that proved very profitable during his heydays in the 1980s. At his peak, Chevy Chase was earning around $7 million per movie, which would translate to $20 million per movie if adjusted for inflation. More specifically, these were his earnings from films released in the 1980s and 1990s.

Fletch (1985) – $7 million Fletch Lives (1989) – $7 million National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) – $6 million Memoirs of an Invisible Man (1992) – $6 million Cops & Robbersons (1994) – $4 million Man of the House (1995) – $2 million National Lampoon’s Vegas Vacation (1997) – $4 million

Chevy Chase’s career would go into decline as the 90s drew to a close, as declining box office returns and the phasing out of the National Lampoon films ensured that Chase’s roles would get reduced to relatively sporadic supporting roles. Chevy’s attempts at making a television comeback with 1993’s The Chevy Chase Show also ran into ratings issues and was cancelled after five weeks.

Chevy Chase Made A Comeback With Community

Chevy Chase would eventually make a career comeback by getting a starring role as Pierce Hawthorne in Dan Harmon’s iconic sitcom Community, which first premiered in 2009. His work on Community garnered him renewed public attention and introduced him to a whole new generation of fans who weren’t alive to see him during his heyday in the 1970s and ’80s.

Chevy’s tenure at the series would also be marred by controversies, with his disputes with Dan Harmon and allegations of a racist outburst putting an end to his role and leading to his departure in season 4. His character would subsequently be killed off-screen. Following his work on Community, Chevy Chase continued to make guest appearances in films such as 2010’s Hot Tub Time Machine, 2019’s The Last Laugh, and 2023’s Zombie Town.

Chevy Chase’s Real Estate

Chevy Chase used to reside in the Los Angeles Pacific Palisades neighborhood along with his wife, Jayni, from 1990 to 2005. The couple lived in a gated community, and Chase paid around $1.2 million on renovations. The property was listed for sale for $3 million in 1994, but did not find a buyer at the time. It has since been sold for an undisclosed amount, and Chevy Chase currently resides in upstate New York.

