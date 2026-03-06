John Christian Love, known for playing Ernesto in AMC’s Better Call Saul, recently surprised fans after revealing that he is now working as an Amazon delivery driver. The actor shared the update on social media, explaining that he took up the job to support himself as acting opportunities have slowed down.

The 35-year-old actor, who was earlier known by the name Brandon K. Hampton, appeared in the popular crime drama as Ernesto, the loyal friend of Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk. While the show earned global popularity, Love has largely stayed away from the spotlight since the series wrapped up.

Actor John Christian Love Shares Honest Reddit Post About New Job

Love posted photos on Reddit showing himself in his Amazon delivery uniform, standing next to stacks of parcels and holding a box with a printed image of one of his scenes from the series. Alongside the pictures, he wrote a candid message about his current situation.

The caption read, “Hey it’s me John Christian Love. Just want y’all to know that as the actor who brought you the character ‘Ernesto/Ernie’ in Better Call Saul, that I too am out here delivering with you! It sucks. But one delivery at a time. Be blessed out there!”

The post quickly gained attention online, with many fans praising his honesty and humility. Several users appreciated that he openly shared the realities many actors face when projects dry up. Reflecting on a few comments, he revealed, “I left LA when the pandemic happened, but before I was homeless, living in my car because I couldn’t afford it; work dried up.”

Better Call Saul Royalties: John Christian Love Earned $100 Per Episode

Love also shared details about his earnings from Better Call Saul. For replays of the show, he receives roughly $100 here and there per episode. While helpful, these royalties are not enough to sustain a full-time acting career, according to Ladbible.

Struggles & Future Plans Of John Christian Love

Interacting with fans on his post about the challenges he faces in the industry, he revealed, “I haven’t given up on it, just really slow right now. And BCS wasn’t the breakout I was hoping.” He also opened up about a significant film he worked on alongside Lily Gladstone and Bryan Cranston that ran out of funding, leaving him unpaid while other actors were paid up front.

In another comment thread he explained, “The industry has tried up, I’m tired of waiting for permission, so going to start doing my own projects, but got to do something other than this because it really is killing me, I was a mail carrier, FedEx driver, UPS seasonal driver, and all of them were better, all of them sucked.”

John added that all other companies were better than Amazon. The routes were changed every day, the vans were in poor condition, and there was no proper work culture or real benefits. He further stated that the RSR facility was also included in these issues.

For now, Love continues delivering packages while trying to rebuild his acting career, planning to create his own projects to stay active in the industry.

