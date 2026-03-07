Scream 7 is the top film in US theaters right now and has finished its first week. It was the only holdover above $1 million at the domestic box office this week. Globally, the film is on track to beat another OG slasher, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scream 7’s box office collection so far at the worldwide box office

It finished its first week successfully, remaining isolated at the #1 rank in the domestic box office rankings. The Scream installment collected a strong $2.1 million on its first Thursday. It is the second biggest Thursday in the franchise, dropping 16% from Wednesday. It is only under Scream 6’s $2.8 million first Thursday gross.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Scream 7’s domestic total stands at $76.07 million after its first week. The international total for the film stands at $36.57 million, bringing its worldwide total to $112.6 million. It is tracking to hit the $150 million cume worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $76.1 million

International – $36.5 million

Worldwide – $112.6 million

On track to beat the OG I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer is one of the most recognizable teen slashers of the 1990s, alongside the Scream franchise. It is considered a cult classic, and surpassing that film worldwide highlights how modern horror releases can outperform older cult hits thanks to bigger global markets and stronger franchise recognition.

For the record, the OG I Know What You Did Last Summer collected $125.6 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It was released in 1997, a year after the first Scream movie. Scream 7 is less than $15 million away from beating the worldwide haul of the 1997 cult classic. It shall be done only during Scream 7’s second weekend. Directed by Kevin Williamson, Scream 7 was released on February 27.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Christian Bale’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office: How Much The Bride! Must Earn Worldwide To Rank Among Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News