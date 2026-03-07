Pixar’s original animated film, Hoppers, is generating strong buzz at the box office and is expected to have a strong opening this weekend. The film posted strong numbers in previews and is poised to challenge The Wild Robot’s debut for the biggest opening for an original theatrical animation post-COVID in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has opened with solid ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 93% on the Tomatometer, and the collective consensus stated, “An eager beaver for endearment that has the charm to back it up, Hoppers is a sprightly riot that might just be the funniest entry in the Pixar canon yet.” The audience has also taken a liking to this Pixar original, giving it 94% on the aggregate site.

How much has the film collected from Thursday previews?

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Hoppers collected a solid $3.2 million from the Thursday previews in North America. It also includes the $1.2 million collection from the Saturday early screenings. It is more than The Wild Robot’s $2 million, Encanto‘s $1.5 million, and Elemental‘s $2.4 million previews collection.

Opening weekend projection

It has also been reported by box-office analysts and several media houses that Hoppers is tracking to earn between $37 million and $42 million on its opening weekend in North America. Therefore, it will beat The Wild Robot‘s $35.7 million domestic box-office debut. The 2026 Pixar original will thus register the biggest opening for an original theatrical animation post-COVID at the domestic box office.

What is the film about?

Directed by Daniel Chong, the film follows Mabel Tanaka (Curda), an animal lover, whose mind is transferred into a lifelike robotic beaver to communicate with animals and save their habitat from destruction, inadvertently sparking an uprising in the process. Hoppers was released on March 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

