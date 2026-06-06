Backrooms is undoubtedly one of the standout cinemas released this year. It is putting the tentpole Disney Star Wars movie to shame with its collections. The film has already surpassed the franchise’s highest-grossing movie. Therefore, it has surpassed all the installments in the Paranormal Activity film series. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Backrooms’ collection after 7 days at the North American box office

Kane Parsons’ R-rated horror movie remained at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. It collected a solid $5.3 million at the North American box office on its first Thursday. The horror movie set the 3rd-largest first Thursday ever for R-rated horror at the domestic box office. It dropped just 12.5% from Wednesday, and in seven days, the North American box office total is $109.1 million.

Surpasses the highest-grossing Paranormal Activity movie in just 7 days in North America

For the unversed, Paranormal Activity, the first film in the found-footage horror franchise, is the all-time highest-grossing at the North American box office. It reportedly cost just $15k to produce and grossed $107.9 million at the North American box office. Backrooms has surpassed the domestic haul of that movie in its first week, an amazing feat for the 2026 release. Since Paranormal Activity is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, this means Backrooms has also surpassed all the other installments too [via Box Office Mojo].

Check out the domestic hauls of the Paranormal Activity films and Backrooms from highest to lowest

Backrooms – $109.1 million Paranormal Activity – $107.9 million Paranormal Activity 3 – $104.0 million Paranormal Activity 2 – $84.7 million Paranormal Activity 4 – $53.8 million Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones – $32.5 million Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension – $18.3 million

More about Backrooms

The Kane Parsons movie is crossing the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. Internationally, the horror film collection stands at $37.1 million cume, bringing the domestic total to $109.1 million, for a worldwide total of $146.2 million. Backrooms was released in the theaters on May 29. It follows a therapist whose patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, and she must venture into the unknown to save him.

Box office summary

Domestic – $109.1 million

International – $37.1 million

Worldwide – $146. 2 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada Franchise Box Office: How Much The Sequel Needs To Surpass $700 Million In Combined Theatrical Profit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News