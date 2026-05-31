Backrooms is a psychological horror film directed by Kane Parsons. As per The Guardian, the film is adapted from Parsons’ semi-anthology web series of the same name. It marks his feature-length directorial debut. The film was released by A24 on May 29, 2026.

Amid all the film buzz, many people must be curious to watch the original web series. So let’s get into the details.

Four years ago, a 16-year-old kid started a YouTube series called Backrooms. Today, at just 20 years old, Kane Parsons has an A24 Backrooms film playing in theaters worldwide. What started as an internet horror phenomenon has become one of the most extraordinary filmmaking… pic.twitter.com/iKqLhyXvZ0 — A Shot (@ashotmagazine) May 30, 2026

Backrooms Movie Plot

Backrooms is about a man named Clark, who owns a furniture store. Along with his therapist, he discovers several liminal spaces through his store’s basement. These spaces are never-ending in nature.

Backrooms Movie Cast

Backrooms film adaptation features Chiwetel Ejiofor as Clark, Renate Reinsve as Dr. Mary Kline, Mark Duplass as Phil, Finn Bennett as Bobby, Lukita Maxwell as Kat, Avan Jogia as Naren Warne, Robert Bobroczkyi as Pirate Clark, and Krista Kosonen as Nora Kline.

Where To Watch Backrooms Web Series By Kane Parsons

Backrooms web series serves as an inspiration for Parsons’ feature-length horror debut. The web series consists of several videos, ranging from 2 minutes to 45 minutes. Parsons’ web series took its inspiration from 4chan memes. He was merely 16 years old when he came up with several found-footage-style name-of-the-game videos for YouTube in 2022. The videos have collectively amassed over 25 million views on YouTube and can be visited on the same channel.

Backrooms web series is available to watch on Kane Parsons YouTube channel called Kane Pixels.

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