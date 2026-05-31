Steven Spielberg & Christopher Nolan’s Filmography

Steven Spielberg is undoubtedly one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. He is the man behind several iconic films like E.T., the Indiana Jones series, Saving Private Ryan, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List. More recently, the legendary filmmaker has also directed some critically acclaimed films like West Side Story and The Fabelmans.

On the other hand, Christopher Nolan is also regarded as one of the finest filmmakers ever. Right from some of the early films directed by him, like Memento, Insomnia, and The Prestige, to the blockbuster Dark Knight trilogy and sci-fi hits like Inception and Interstellar, to his previous directorial effort, Oppenheimer, the Oscar-winning director has delivered several critically acclaimed films and multiple box office hits over his illustrious career.

Steven Spielberg & Christopher Nolan’s Next Films

After a 4-year gap, Steven Spielberg is all set for his next directorial effort: the alien-themed movie Disclosure Day, starring Emily Blunt in the lead role. The sci-fi film is slated for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026. Audiences are also eagerly waiting for Christopher Nolan’s next movie, starring Matt Damon in the lead role: the epic fantasy action film, The Odyssey, which is set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026.

Now, let’s take a look at the highest-grossing films directed by Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan at the worldwide box office and find out which one of their biggest hits delivered a better worldwide box office return relative to its budget.

Steven Spielberg’s Highest-Grossing Film (Worldwide)

The Steven Spielberg-directed film with the highest worldwide earnings is the iconic 1993 sci-fi adventure, Jurassic Park. According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned $1.103 billion worldwide against a $63 million budget.

Christopher Nolan’s Highest-Grossing Film (Worldwide)

So far, the highest-grossing movie directed by Christopher Nolan is The Dark Knight Rises, which earned $1.085 billion against a $250 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

Earnings-to-Budget Comparison: Who Wins?

Based on the above figures, Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park delivered a highly impressive earnings-to-budget performance of 17.5x. In comparison, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises delivered a still impressive 4.34x earnings-to-budget ratio.

So, Jurassic Park not only earned around $18 million more than The Dark Knight Rises grossed worldwide, but it also clearly leads in terms of worldwide box-office returns relative to its budget, mainly because of its smaller budget.

Jurassic Park Trailer

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