Travis Knight’s Masters of the Universe, the second live-action adaptation of Mattel’s fantasy adventure franchise, is set to hit U.S. theaters on June 5, 2026. Starring Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role as Adam Glenn/He-Man, the film will aim to outgross Hoppers’ $372 million global haul and enter the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo. If it achieves that target, it would be the second Amazon MGM release of the year, after Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi hit Project Hail Mary, to enter the year’s top five list on the worldwide box office chart.

Since Masters of the Universe reportedly carries a $170 million production budget, it is estimated to need around $425 million to reach its theatrical break-even point. While it remains to be seen if it can hit that crucial benchmark, let’s take a look at how much the film would need to earn to surpass the global earnings of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023), the lowest-grossing live-action movie in the Transformers film series, which is also based on a popular 1980s media franchise.

First, let’s take a look at how Transformers: Rise of the Beasts performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Box Office Summary

North America: $157.3 million

International: $284.3 million

Worldwide: $441.6 million

What The Above Numbers Mean for Masters of the Universe

From the above figures, it can be observed that for Masters of the Universe to beat the lowest-grossing Transformers film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, it must earn more than $441.6 million worldwide.

According to a recent projection by Box Office Pro, Masters of the Universe is now tracking for a $30-40 million domestic opening. If it manages to overcome challenges such as the lack of a big star in the lead role and limited familiarity with the 1980s cartoon franchise among younger audiences, Masters of the Universe has the potential to surpass the $441.6 million figure and overtake the lowest-grossing Transformers movie at the worldwide box office. That said, the film’s final box office verdict will be clear only after its theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

What Is Masters of the Universe All About?

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, but is devastated to find out that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family, defeat the powerful enemy by becoming the most powerful man in the universe – He-Man.

Masters of the Universe Trailer

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