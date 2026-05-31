Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 3 has begun its second weekend on a decline. The Malayalam crime action thriller is inches away from the 225 crore milestone. But a bigger feat is unloading, as it is competing against Thudarum. Scroll below for the day 8 worldwide update!

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Drishyam 3 has accumulated 221.48 crore gross worldwide. This includes 107.73 crore gross from India, while the remaining 113.75 crore gross comes from the overseas circuits. The word-of-mouth was mixed, but Jeethu Joseph’s directorial showcased strong trends during its first week. There’s been a decline on the second Friday and Saturday. All eyes are on the momentum today.

Set to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide!

Mohanlal rules the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time worldwide, with as many as two entries – L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. Drishyam 3 is now all set to overtake his 2025 release, directed by Tharun Moorthy, and secure the 5th spot. It needs only 16.28 crore more in the kitty, which will be accumulated before the completion of its second week.

Post that, the crime thriller would easily surpass Vaazha 2, which is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally. Exciting times ahead!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time worldwide:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore Drishyam 3 – 221.48 crore (8 days) 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

India net: 91.30 crore

India gross: 107.73 crore

Overseas gross – 113.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 221.48 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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