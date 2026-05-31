A Minecraft Movie released in 2025 became a major box-office success domestically and worldwide. The video game adaptation is getting a sequel, and its latest title has been revealed. The sequel will help the film push the franchise past a major milestone worldwide. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film could push the franchise past a major milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The video game adaptation is by Warner Bros with Jason Momoa and Jack Black in key roles. The film was a critical and commercial success despite the mixed reviews. It emerged as one of the biggest video game adaptations ever. The film failed to achieve a major milestone at the worldwide box office. However, the sequel might achieve that during its theatrical run worldwide at the box office.

How much has A Minecraft Movie performed at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, report A Minecraft Movie surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie to claim the biggest global debut weekend ever for a video game adaptation at the time of its release. It has also set the record for the highest opening weekend for a Warner Bros.-Legendary co-production, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises‘ $160.8 million.

A Minecraft Movie collected $424.08 million at the domestic box office. Internationally, it collected $536.3 million, bringing the worldwide total to $960.4 million, in line with the domestic cume. It failed to enter the $1 billion club at the worldwide box office. It was made on a $150 million budget and has earned more than $810 million in profit.

Box office summary

Domestic – $424.1 million

International – $536.3 million

Worldwide – $960.4 million

Will the franchise reach the $2 billion milestone worldwide?

The new title and release date for the sequel have been recently revealed, which brings new hope for the franchise. A Minecraft Movie is around $40 million away from surpassing the $1 billion milestone. Therefore, for the franchise to cross the $2 billion mark, the sequel, tentatively titled A Minecraft Movie Squared, must earn over $1.4 billion worldwide.

The sequel would have to earn strong numbers consistently to achieve this target. It must aim for the $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office. A Minecraft Movie Squared has a huge responsibility on its shoulders to earn the perfect score to take the franchise into the $2 billion club. A Minecraft Movie Squared will be released on July 23.

What is A Minecraft Movie about?

The film follows four misfits who are pulled through a portal into a cubic world and must embark on a quest back to the real world with the help of an expert named Steve.

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