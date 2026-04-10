Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is an epic fantasy action movie based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus. After Oppenheimer, people’s excitement around Nolan’s next has increased further, so there is a chance The Odyssey could beat The Dark Knight Rises as Nolan’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Hence, keep scrolling for the crucial number the upcoming film must surpass to become his biggest box office hit.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Nolan and his wife, Emma Thomas, produce the film through their production company, Syncopy. It is reportedly the most expensive film of Nolan’s career and his first to be shot entirely on IMAX’s 70MM film cameras.

Hereâ€™s the magic number The Odyssey needs to beat The Dark Knight Rises worldwide

The Dark Knight Rises is the final installment in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and the sequel to The Dark Knight. The Dark Knight Rises collected $1.08 billion worldwide, including re-releases. It is the all-time highest-grossing film directed by Christopher Nolan and thus the benchmark The Odyssey needs to surpass to become the filmmaker’s top-grossing film ever. The upcoming period drama must earn around $1.2 billion to keep a safe gap between it and The Dark Knight Rises.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing movies directed by Nolan

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) â€“ $1.08 billion The Dark Knight (2008) â€“ $1.0 billion $975 million Oppenheimer (2023) â€“ Inception (2010) â€“ $839 million Interstellar (2014) â€“ $758 million

What is the film about?

The Odyssey tells the story of Odysseus, the legendary king of Ithaca, as he embarks on a long and dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he faces mythical threats like the Cyclops Polyphemus, the sirens, and the enchantress Circe, all while striving to reunite with his wife, Penelope. It will be released on July 17.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

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(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

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