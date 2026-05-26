Bhooth Bangla has turned out to be a clean success at the box office, raking in healthy returns. While the domestic run is still underway, the film has wrapped its overseas run after spending five weeks in theaters. After a good start, it maintained the momentum for weeks and emerged a winner by grossing 50 crore+. With such collections, it has concluded its run as Akshay Kumar’s seventh-highest-grossing film internationally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the overseas box office?

The Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer had a good run internationally, all thanks to the performance in the UAE-GCC and North American (USA and Canada) circuits. It performed much better than Akshay’s recent releases, and as per the final update, it grossed a good 57.55 crore gross at the overseas box office. It makes the film the third-highest overseas grosser of Akshay in the post-COVID era after Housefull 5 (70 crore) and Sooryavanshi (61 crore).

Concludes as Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grosser overseas

With 57.55 crore, Bhooth Bangla has wrapped up its run as Akshay Kumar’s seventh-highest-grossing film at the overseas box office. It surpassed Mission Mangal (51 crore) to claim the seventh spot. It is placed below Sooryavanshi (61 crore). The list is topped by 2.0 (172 crore).

Take a look at the top 10 overseas grossers of Akshay Kumar:

2.0 – 172 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 124.23 crore Pad Man – 102 crore Good Newzz – 73.93 crore Housefull 5 – 70 crore Sooryavanshi – 61 crore Bhooth Bangla – 57.55 crore Mission Mangal – 51 crore Housefull 4 – 48 crore Airlift – 47.6 crore

More about the film

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after 15 years, since their last collaboration was Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles. The film was produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor under the banners Cape of Good Films and Balaji Motion Pictures. It was made on a budget of 120 crore.

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